Second child dies as a result of Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; 6-year-old girl killed, another child seriously injured

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A second child has died as a result of a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee last week.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says 4-year-old A'Mea Gee was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her 6-year-old sister, Lisa Gee, died at the scene of Thursday's crash on the city's northside.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl killed, 2 other children seriously hurt in Milwaukee hit-and-run

Their 10-year-old cousin, Drevyze Rayford, was seriously injured.

Authorities say the three children were headed home from a playground when a car drove around other vehicles stopped at an intersection and struck them in a crosswalk.

Police have arrested a number of people, but no charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinhit and runchild deathu.s. & worldhit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No deal reached on CPS, CTU contract; classes canceled Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook County, SW suburbs
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
CPD aim to improve homicide clearance rate
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain/snow mix turns to afternoon rain Wednesday
Indoor Halloween trick-or-treating, family fun in the Chicago area
Illinois House launches probe that could lead to Arroyo's expulsion
Show More
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 200 acres in red flag conditions
New Pixar short makes history featuring first Filipino animated characters
Man charged in death of IDOT contractor working roadside in Mount Prospect
ISIS prisoner's chilling prediction after al-Baghdadi death
Halloween 2019: Carve your pumpkin like a pro
More TOP STORIES News