Chicago's Second City improv group performs over livestream while theater closed due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shows are temporarily suspended at The Second City, but the cast is still performing improv for audiences through virtual experiences.

The troupe is now livestreaming free comedy performances through Zoom. It all started Thursday, and cast members are even asking the audience to participate and give suggestions to performers during the show.

"We don't know when we'll be able to welcome an audience back into our theaters, so we've had to improvise on a whole new scale," said Vice President of Production Jen Hoyt. "We can actually offer audiences at home live, interactive performances featuring the world's best improvisers."

The shows will feature current cast members and alumni.

For more information, visit The Second City website here.
