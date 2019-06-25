Second man charged in shooting death of Sound-Bar Nightclub security guard held without bond

Jon Elliot Poole is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Sound Bar security guard Thurman Bailey on March 8. He was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals in Georgia, where he'd moved after the shooting.
Williams was arrested a few weeks later for his alleged connection in the shooting and is facing first degree murder.
It wasn't immediately known if Poole has legal representation.
During a bond hearing Monday, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jason Fisher said Poole took a gun from co-defendant Armond Williams after Williams wounded Bailey during a brawl outside the club.
Prosecutors said Bailey was the first to pull his gun during the fight, after the 37-year-old Williams and others with him got into a dispute with security.