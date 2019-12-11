Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills during holiday season

PHILADELPHIA -- The Secret Service is warning about fake $100 bills as the holiday season gets into full swing.

South Philadelphia 7-Eleven store owner Vincent Emmanuel said it's like the Grinch that has struck his shop time and time again.

"These bills look so good, it's even better than the real ones," said Emmanuel.



Over the last few days, Emmanuel's store got burned by schemers who used several thousand dollars of fake bills to buy pre-paid Visa and MasterCards.

"And the clerk behind the counter is always busy. By the time the person realizes that it's a fake bill, the person is out the door," said Emmanuel.

Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills during the holiday season. dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on December 10, 2019.



And he is not alone.

Authorities report that a number of businesses have been hit by the bogus $100 bills and other counterfeit money, as well.

The counterfeiters have also figured out how to avoid detection by the marker pens that show whether a bill is fake or not.

"Sometimes they bleach the $1 bill and they print $5 or $20 on top of that and when you use the pen, it doesn't work, it shows that its good currency," said Emmanuel.
But now, those behind the latest fake $100 bills may be using an all-new technology: 3D printers.



"You gotta check that $100 bill, check that $50 bill, check that $20 bill because this is the holiday season, you can't do nothing but be extra careful," Emmanuel said.

The Secret Service estimates roughly $50,000 in counterfeit money is passed weekly through the Philadelphia region.

If there is any question as to whether the currency you have is genuine, contact your bank or local Secret Service office.

The Secret Service shares these tips to help you spot fake cash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamoneysecret servicefraudcounterfeit
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Woman claims vehicle headrest sent her to hospital
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire
Local Market grocery store opening in South Shore Wednesday
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Show More
News Fix: Climate activist Greta Thunberg named TIME Person of the Year
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, light morning snow Wednesday
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
More TOP STORIES News