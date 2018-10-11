Authorities find incomplete, solar-powered tunnel leading to Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. and Mexican authorities have discovered an incomplete, solar-powered tunnel connecting the two countries in a rugged, remote area east of San Diego. (CBP San Diego)

JACUMBA, Calif. --
U.S. and Mexican authorities have discovered an incomplete, solar-powered tunnel connecting the two countries in a rugged, remote area east of San Diego.

The U.S. Border Patrol said Tuesday that the clandestine passage measured 627 feet (191 meters), including 336 feet (102 meters) into the United States in the town of Jacumba. The solar system powered lighting and the ventilation system. It was also lined with a rail system that ran the entire length of the tunnel and had two sump pumps.

Mexican authorities discovered the tunnel Sept. 19 at a residence in the town of Jacume. It did not have an exit point in the U.S.

U.S. and Mexican authorities have found many cross-border tunnels - often incomplete. They are typically used to smuggle drugs from Mexico to the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmexicosolar energyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 2 killed
Police investigating 2 carjackings, armed robbery on North Side
Man charged with DUI after SUV slams into Oak Park businesses
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Judge rules against keeping 9-year-old girl on life support
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing
Show More
Kanye West to meet with Trump at White House Thursday
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance to support girls' education
Boy, 7, missing from South Side found safe
More News