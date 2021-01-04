driving

Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facilities reopen statewide Tuesday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facilities, which provide driver's license and state ID renewals among other services, will reopen across the state Tuesday.

Facilities will open statewide. Face masks are required, and social distancing and other safety measures to hinder the spread of COVID-19 remain in place.

A handful of facilities are open a day early on Monday, Jan. 4, including:

Chicago North at 5401 N. Elston Ave.
Chicago South at 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr.
Chicago Diversy Express at 4642 W. Diversey Ave.
Lockport at 1029 E. 9th St.
Melrose Park Civic Center at 1000 N. 25th Ave.

Orland Park at 14807 S. Ravinia Ave.
Springfield at 2701 S. Dirkson Pkwy.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White also reminded the public that driver's licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1, 2021, so there is no need to rush to a facility for renewal.

A number of services are also available online, including renewing a license plate stick, renewing a valid driver's license for qualifying drivers, renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64, obtaining a driver record abstract, and filing business service documents. If you have issues involving administrative hearings, you can email adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

For more information about online driver's license or ID renewal, and to find out if you qualify to renew online, visit cyberdriveillinois.com and click on "Read more on how to renew your driver's license or ID card online" near the top of your page.
