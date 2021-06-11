Security guard shot, killed in Gary bank robbery; 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

WATCH | Chopper7 over Gary bank where security guard was shot, killed

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- One suspect is in custody after a security guard was killed during a bank robbery in Gary Friday afternoon, police said.The FBI said two suspects robbed First Midwest Bank at 1975 Ridge Road and fled the scene after fatally shooting the security guard.Investigators have released surveillance photos of the suspects, who they say ambushed the security guard outside the bank around 1:17 p.m."It's just surreal when you see something like that, you just don't believe it. It's like, unreal," said Mike Richardson, who works across the street.Authorities are searching the surrounding area for the second suspect, apparently focusing on nearby wooded areas.The Lake County Sheriff's Department said their investigation is ongoing.