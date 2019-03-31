Crime & Safety

Security video shows burglar inside Texas home as child sleeps

KILLEEN, Texas -- A man was caught on camera burglarizing a home while a 12-year-old slept unaware just feet away, KTRK reported.

Max Bledsoe was driving home from work when he began to repeatedly receive notifications of movement taking place inside his living room. Bledsoe explained that he figured it was his son, who was home at the time.

Upon arriving home and walking through his front door, Bledsoe said something felt off.

"I go into the bedroom and see my window wide open with my air conditioner pushed through, that's when I realized stuff was not right," Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe then called the Killeen Police Department after discovering missing belongings throughout the house, including his indoor security camera.

It was after he called police that Bledsoe realized a total of $1,000 worth of items were missing.

One of the stolen items was a Nintendo Switch. It was taken from inside the room where his son was sleeping.

Bledsoe's iPad was also stolen. It was powered on approximately a mile away from his home.

Police are still searching for the suspect.
