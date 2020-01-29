accuweather

Australian wildfires: NASA visualization shows spread of smoke across the globe

PASADENA, Calif. -- A new visualization from NASA shows how the smoke plume from the Australian wildfires has traveled across the globe over the past several weeks.

The visualization from the Earth Science Communications Team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory tracks various events across the globe between August 2019 and January 2020.

NASA explained in a news release: "As smoke from the massive fires has interacted with global weather, the transport of smoke plumes around the globe has accelerated into the upper troposphere and even the lowermost stratosphere, leading to long-range transport around the globe. The smoke from these bushfires will travel across the Southern Ocean, completing a global circumnavigation back around to Australia, and is particularly pronounced across the southern Pacific Ocean out to South America."

NASA called out different aerosols with different colors: dust is orange, sea salt is blue, nitrates are pink and carbonaceous aerosols are red. In addition to the Australian fires, Hurricane Dorian and fire events in South America and Indonesia are also represented.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
accuweathernasaaustraliaweatherwildfireu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What happens when you leave your car window open during a blizzard
How to prepare for an ice storm
1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse
What is a snow squall?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot on West Side
Man fatally shot after stealing phone near Lynwood Sport Center, police say
Man killed after crashing into Niles police parking garage
Coronavirus exposure in Chicago case under investigation by DuPage Co. officials
Man dies in custody after bag of cocaine found in his mouth: Joliet police
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
PROGRAM NOTE: 'General Hospital' to air overnight after being pre-empted by impeachment coverage
Show More
Man beaten on Pink Line train after asking passenger to turn down music
Former Planned Parenthood of Illinois employee accused of embezzlement
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
City recommends return of electric scooters in Chicago
Trump trial gets more pointed with Bolton book at the center
More TOP STORIES News