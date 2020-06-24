Segway Personal Transporter will end production in July, company says

The Segway Personal Transporter is going to be rolling off into the sunset, for good.
Manufacturing company Ninebot says it will stop production of the PT on July 15, CNN reported.
The Chinese-based company acquired Segway in 2015, 14 years after the first vehicle made its debut.
The Segway PT became an overnight sensation in late 2001 when it was unveiled on Good Morning America.
Segway inventor Dean Kamen said "it would bring a change to urban transportation and make cars obsolete."
Obviously, that turned out not to be so true.
A Segway official says the PT was a great invention but now "it seems a bit outdated."
One strike against the Segway was it's price, which could range up to $10,000.
The company said approximately 140,000 PTs were sold over the years.
