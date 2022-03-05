ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: SEIU Local 1 organizes Chicago prayer for peace in Ukraine at Daley Plaza

By
SEIU Local 1 prays for peace in Ukraine at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crowd gathered at Daley Plaza in Chicago's Loop to pray for peace in Ukraine Friday afternoon.

SEIU Union Local 1 members joined churches and organizations for an interfaith prayer service calling for an end to the bloodshed.

"We represent a lot of Polish, Eastern European and Ukrainian members," said Genie Kastrup, president of SEIU Local 1. "This is a difficult time for them, and it's important that we stand in solidarity and provide support."

About 100 people who gathered to pray held signs and Ukrainian flags. Attendees stepped up and told stories about friends and family who are surviving and fighting against the Russian army.

Ukrainian Consul General Serhiy Koledov spoke about the emotional and logistical challenges of his work right now.

"Very hard, because me and my staff worked 24 hours this week, we sleep only 1 to 2 hours per day," Koledov said. "Every time we communicating with our office in Washington, D.C. and Kyiv."

Kastrup also said the union made a $10,000 donation to help wounded soldiers in Ukraine.
