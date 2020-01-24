synthetic marijuana

Store clerk charged with selling K2 laced with rat poison sentenced

CHICAGO -- A seven-year prison sentence has been handed out to the operator of a Chicago convenience store who sold illegal synthetic marijuana laced with rat poison.

Fouad Masoud pleaded guilty last year to selling the illegal substance from his King Mini Mart on Chicago's West Side.

The synthetic drug is so lethal, it has caused uncontrollable bleeding. There have been 56 cases in the state, including 17 in Chicago and five in Cook County. There have been 10 additional cases in the collar counties and more than two dozen in downstate Illinois.

In sentencing Masoud on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Manish Shah said the emergence of greedy black-market profiteers selling K2 likely contributed to a public health crisis that contributed to hospitalizations and deaths.

During the hearing, a victim testified he started urinating blood soon after smoking the synthetic pot he bought at Masoud's store and was hospitalized.

Two other men, 44-year-old Jamil Jad Allah and 44-year-old Adil Mohammed, were also arrested in connection with the crackdown.

