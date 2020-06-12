Semi rollover, lumber spill block right lane of I-294 in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill -- A rollover crash caused a semi-truck to spill lumber Friday on the Tri-State Tollway in northwest suburban Rosemont.

The semi rolled over at 7:22 a.m. on northbound I-294 just south of I-190, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

The load of lumber the truck was carrying spilled into the grassy area to the right of the expressway and the right northbound lane is blocked for cleanup, state police said. The closure is expected to last several hours.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
