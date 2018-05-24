Semi takes down pole in Fuller Park hazmat crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A semi crashed just off the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning. At least one person was hurt and a hazardous materials was called to the scene. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A semi crashed just off the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning. At least one person was hurt and a hazardous materials was called to the scene.

The Pepsi truck struck a pole and took it down near the intersection of West Garfield Boulevard and South Wells Street in the city's Fuller Park neighborhood. The pole ended up underneath the cab.

At least one serious injury was reported.

A hazmat team was called to the scene to clean up an oil spill. Eastbound Garfield and southbound Wells were temporarily closed to traffic while they washed down the pavement.

Further details have not yet been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
semi crashhazmatFuller Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News