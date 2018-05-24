Semi takes down pole in Fuller Park hazmat crash

A semi crashed just off the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning. At least one person was hurt and a hazardous materials was called to the scene.The Pepsi truck struck a pole and took it down near the intersection of West Garfield Boulevard and South Wells Street in the city's Fuller Park neighborhood. The pole ended up underneath the cab.At least one serious injury was reported.A hazmat team was called to the scene to clean up an oil spill. Eastbound Garfield and southbound Wells were temporarily closed to traffic while they washed down the pavement.Further details have not yet been released.