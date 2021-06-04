Tri-State Tollway traffic: Semi-truck carrying fireworks crashes, catches fire on I-294 in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The northbound lanes of I-294 are blocked at St. Charles Road after a semi-truck carrying fireworks crashed and caught fire Friday morning.
Several of the ramps between the Tri-State and I-290 are also blocked as a result of the crash.
As a result of the crash, the St. Charles Bridge may have sustained damage. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to assist with their foam truck.
The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
