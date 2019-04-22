Semi-truck crash sends 5 in critical condition to hospital

Five people are in the hospital after a semi-truck crashed into four cars stopped in traffic Sunday

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people are in the hospital after a semi-truck crashed into four cars stopped in traffic Sunday.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the toll plaza in Northbrook, according to Illinois State Police.

Multiple cars were stopped because of heavy traffic when a semi-truck failed to stop, striking the cars in front of it, police said.

Medics took five people to the hospital all with life-threatening injuries.

State troopers don't know why the semi driver didn't stop yet.

Eastbound Illinois Tollway lanes were closed for several hours because of the crash. All eastbound lanes have been reopened as of 9 p.m.
Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

The Sun-times Wire Media contributed to this post.
