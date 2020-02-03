Semi-truck crashes into Elk Grove Village building

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck crashed into a building in Elk Grove Village Monday morning.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene showing the semi-truck heavily damaged at Landmeir Road and Lively Boulevard.It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash. An ambulance was seen responding to the scene.Landmeier Road is closed between Tonne Road and Busse Road as authorities investigate the crash. It is not known what led up to the crash.