Sen. Dianne Feinstein announces she will retire at the end of her term

WASHINGTON -- California Senator Dianne Feinstein has announced she will not run for reelection in 2024 and will retire when her current term ends.

Feinstein said Tuesday that she intends to accomplish as much as she can through the end of next year.

In a statement she said, "Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them."

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that Sen. Feinstein has been a "powerful champion for California and California values on the national stage for three decades -- changing lives across our state and nation for the better while opening doors for generations of women leaders."

He continued: "Throughout her career, Senator Feinstein has worked tirelessly across the aisle to advance tremendous progress on priorities that matter deeply to Americans. Her lifetime of service and leadership has made our country fairer, safer and stronger, and I am proud to call her a mentor and a friend. California and the nation owe Senator Feinstein a deep debt of gratitude."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schummer called Feinstein "a legend" and "an amazing woman" after hearing the news of her retirement.

"She's a legend. A legend in California as the first woman Senator - a legend in this Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues, assault weapons, environment, women's rights, and so much else," Schummer said.

At 89 years old, Feinstein is the oldest sitting U.S. senator and member of Congress. Her term has also broken several records including the longest-serving U.S. senator from California and the longest-tenured female senator.

But, in recent years, Feinstein has faced questions about her about her fitness to continue to serve in the Senate amid reports of mental decline. She has denied those reports.

Representatives Katie Porter and Adam Schiff have already announced their candidacy for Feinstein's seat.

