Senior citizen pepper-sprayed by 2 women in South Loop attempted robbery, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of two women they say pepper-sprayed a senior citizen in an attempted robbery in the South Loop last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance images of two women they say pepper-sprayed a senior citizen in an attempted robbery in the South Loop last month.

Police said the two women pepper-sprayed the senior citizen's face during an attempted robbery at about 9:54 p.m. on August 15 in the 800-block of Plymouth Court.

Anyone who recognizes the two women or has any information on the incident is asked to call Area Central Detective Mike Amato at (312)-745-4383 or Area Central Detectives at (312)-747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillanceattempted robberypepper spraychicago crimeChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony to continue Wednesday
VIDEO: Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy Wednesday
Severe storms blow through, damage trees in Chicago area
'Dancing with the Stars' sends home 1st celebrity from Season 27
Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in sex assault case
Family fights to keep son's murderer behind bars
Woman convicted of killing pregnant neighbor, cutting out baby lied about being pregnant
Show More
Driver killed in Bartlett 5-car crash
Man, 39, fatally shot after chasing down vehicle that hit cyclist on South Side
Flamin' Hot Cheetos responsible for Lil Xan's trip to hospital
Bill Cosby's trail of sex attacks passed through Chicago
More News