Senior citizen pepper-sprayed by 2 women in South Loop attempted robbery, police say

Chicago police have released surveillance images of two women they say pepper-sprayed a senior citizen in an attempted robbery in the South Loop last month.Police said the two women pepper-sprayed the senior citizen's face during an attempted robbery at about 9:54 p.m. on August 15 in the 800-block of Plymouth Court.Anyone who recognizes the two women or has any information on the incident is asked to call Area Central Detective Mike Amato at (312)-745-4383 or Area Central Detectives at (312)-747-8380.