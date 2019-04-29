Sentencing hearing in Adel Daoud terrorism case begins Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

A sentencing hearing begins Monday in a Chicago terrorism case.

A sentencing hearing begins Monday in a Chicago terrorism case.

FBI agents arrested the now-25-year-old Adel Daoud in a 2012 sting after he allegedly tried to detonate what he believed was a real bomb outside a crowded Chicago bar.

Last November, Daoud, of Hillside, entered an "Alford plea," in which a defendant pleads guilty while maintaining they are actually innocent.

RELATED: Judge accepts novel plea deal for Chicago terrorist Adel Daoud
EMBED More News Videos

A teenager when he was arrested in a jihadist bomb sting, Adel Daoud has been locked up for six years awaiting a trial that will now never occur.



The ABC7 I-Team reports that Daoud and prosecutors are far apart in sentencing recommendations. According to memos filed Friday, the defense wants Daoud freed as soon as a mental health program can be tailored for him, while prosecutors want a 40-year prison term.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohillsidejailterrorismfbimental health
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Terror subject, prosecutors far apart in sentencing recommendations
Judge accepts novel plea deal for Chicago terrorist Adel Daoud
Suspected terrorist accused of trying to kill fellow inmate
Suspected suburban terrorist to undergo psych evaluations
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund death: Parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy due in court Monday
2 teens shot in Palatine
Berwyn woman, 23, killed in I-55 crash after celebrating birthday
Barrington HS alum drafted by Tampa Bay Bucaneers
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, storms on Monday
Navy recruit collapses, dies during training
Pig on loose in southern Illinois town, captures hearts of residents
Show More
Disney, Will Smith team up for #FriendLikeMe challenge
Itasca Country Club restaurant temporarily closes due to reported illnesses
8 people shot and 1 killed in Baltimore, police say
Dominic DiFrisco, voice of Chicago's Italian-American Community, dead at 85
Quick Tip: Scammers impersonating FCC employees, asking for money
More TOP STORIES News