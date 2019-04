Sentencing hearing in Adel Daoud terrorism case begins Monday

EMBED >More News Videos A teenager when he was arrested in a jihadist bomb sting, Adel Daoud has been locked up for six years awaiting a trial that will now never occur.

A sentencing hearing begins Monday in a Chicago terrorism case.FBI agents arrested the now-25-year-old Adel Daoud in a 2012 sting after he allegedly tried to detonate what he believed was a real bomb outside a crowded Chicago bar.Last November, Daoud, of Hillside, entered an "Alford plea," in which a defendant pleads guilty while maintaining they are actually innocent.The ABC7 I-Team reports that Daoud and prosecutors are far apart in sentencing recommendations. According to memos filed Friday, the defense wants Daoud freed as soon as a mental health program can be tailored for him, while prosecutors want a 40-year prison term.