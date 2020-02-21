Suspects fires guns during carjacking attempt, armed carjackers in ski masks steal Jeep after crash in separate River North incidents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone fired a gun while trying unsuccessfully to steal a man's car Thursday in River North on the Near North Side.The 28-year-old returned to his parked BMW M5 at 9:43 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hudson Avenue when a male got out of a nearby Dodge Challenger, pulled out a gun and demanded his keys, Chicago police said.The man refused, at which point the suspect fired a round into the air, police said. The man then handed over his keys and ran away.The suspect got into the BMW, but was unable to drive it, police said. He left it, got back into the Dodge and drove away. There may have been an accomplice with him in the Dodge.Two people stole a man's Jeep at gunpoint, in a separate incident Thursday, after rear-ending it in River North.The white 2014 Jeep SRT was stopped at a light about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of West Ontario Street when it was rear-ended by a dark-brown Volvo, Chicago police said.When the Jeep's driver, a 42-year-old man, stepped out to check for damage, two people in ski masks got out of the Volvo and pointed a gun at him, police said. One climbed into the Jeep and drove off, while the other went back to the Volvo and fled.No injuries were reported and no one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate both incidents.There is no indication whether the crimes are related.The attempted carjacking and armed carjacking come one night after an apparent crime spree involving several carjackings and armed robberies in under two hours Wednesday night.In each incident, the victims were unharmed.Residents of the area said they know no area of the city is immune or safe from crime.