u.s. & world

Sergeant's head grazed by bullet, suspect fatally shot in Florida shootout

EMBED <>More Videos

Body camera footage showed the moment Sgt. Tom Dane's forehead was grazed by a bullet, sending his cap flying off his head during a shootout in Volusia County, Florida.

DELAND, Fla. -- A carjacking suspect was fatally shot and a sheriff's sergeant's forehead grazed by a bullet during a dramatic shootout on a Florida highway.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news conference the shooting happened Thursday afternoon near DeLand following a chase across the county.

Authorities said 30-year-old Phillip Marsh stole a woman's pickup truck at gunpoint in Deltona. Chitwood said Marsh brandished a gun as deputies chased him and tried to flee on foot after they destroyed the truck's tires with spike strips.

Marsh pointed his gun at his own head at one point, according to aerial footage released by the sheriff's office.

A group of deputies eventually surrounded the man. Chitwood said Sgt. Tom Dane and four other deputies exchanged gunfire with him. Dane was grazed, and a fellow deputy's body camera captured the moment the bullet sent his hat flying off of his head.

Dane's injuries were described as minor, and Dane was awake and alert after the shooting. Dane likely would have been fatally injured had the bullet hit a millimeter lower, Chitwood said.

Marsh was shot several times and later died at an area hospital.

The deputies involved in the shootout have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a department investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridapolice chaseshootoutgun violenceu.s. & worlddeputy involved shootingcarjackingbody cameras
U.S. & WORLD
Mall of America incident: Child thrown off balcony still alive; suspect cooperating
Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with kids
2 children die after tree falls on car during storm in Texas
New condom emphasizes consent by requiring four hands to open the package
TOP STORIES
Police chase ends at Woodfield Mall; 4 arrested
Cubs postpone Sunday's game against LA Angels
3 dead as tornadoes rip through Texas, Mississippi
Chicago Lighthouse helps resident Rapper pursue his dreams
Chicago AccuWeather: 1-4 inches of snow on Sunday
Daily Herald: RockerTed Nugent brings controversy to McHenry County
Chicago Fire soccer coach charged with sexually abusing players
Show More
Make your own Easter Brunch with ideas from Chef Dan Harris
Woman killed, man wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
1 dead, 2 wounded in I-55 shooting
Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with kids
Indiana Mayor Buttigieg expected to make 2020 White House bid official
More TOP STORIES News