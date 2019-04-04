Serial bicyclist slasher arrested in South LA, identified as 19-year-old homeless man

SOUTH GATE, Calif. -- A 19-year-old homeless man has been identified as the suspect in a series of slashing attacks while on his bicycle in cities spanning from South Los Angeles to South Gate.
Len Rey Briones, of South Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Wednesday, authorities announced at an afternoon press conference.
Briones was stopped and questioned in the 10900 block of Wilmington Avenue around 1:45 p.m. AIR7 HD captured footage of what looked like the suspect's bicycle in an area where detectives were sifting around.
Detectives said they are still going through a lot of evidence and video but they are confident Briones is the man behind the slashings. Authorities said he was already on probation for arson.
Police said the serial slasher is accused of attacking 9 men and women in 11 days. Some of the victims were slashed in the South Gate and Lynwood areas.
So far, the motive behind the slashings is still unclear, authorities said.
"They don't make any sense, but I can tell you I've seen the photos, significant cuttings. One lady had 20 sutures to her face. These are life-changing events and incidents, and we're just completely lucky to have such a talented team of individuals," said LAPD Lt. Raul Jovel.
The suspect struck in broad daylight. The victims range in age from 13 to 85 years old. One victim was seen on video going into a bakery in South Gate, asking for help after being slashed in the face.
"In one incident in Harbor Division, it appears he tried to take a purse. The victim fought back, the suspect rode off laughing," Garcia explained.
All victims are expected to survive their attacks, police said.
Anyone with more information on the slashings or the suspect is urged to call (323) 318-3610 or (323) 846-6562.
