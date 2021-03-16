'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marilyn Hartman, the notorious serial stowaway, has been arrested again at O'Hare.Hartman was arrested Tuesday at Terminal 2, near the CTA bus shuttle area. Sources told ABC7 that Hartman was held at lockup inside O'Hare before she was picked up by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.Hartman has a series of arrests for being at airports and even boarding planes without a ticket. She has snuck onto dozens of flights in the past.Hartman has been out of jail on electronic monitoring. She previously has been charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and probation violations.