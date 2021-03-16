o'hare airport

'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare Airport

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marilyn Hartman, the notorious serial stowaway, has been arrested again at O'Hare.

Hartman was arrested Tuesday at Terminal 2, near the CTA bus shuttle area. Sources told ABC7 that Hartman was held at lockup inside O'Hare before she was picked up by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: 'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman faces felony charge

Hartman has a series of arrests for being at airports and even boarding planes without a ticket. She has snuck onto dozens of flights in the past.

Hartman has been out of jail on electronic monitoring. She previously has been charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and probation violations.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'harearrestchicago crimeo'hare airporttsamidway airportairport security
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
O'HARE AIRPORT
'Rick and Morty' vape pens seized at O'Hare airport
3 high-end cars stolen from rental car company near O'Hare: CPD
Chicago transportation workers can now receive COVID vaccine at O'Hare
Video released of O'Hare Airport squatter getting arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aurora woman's remains found 18 years after disappearance: police
CPD releases surveillance video of suspects wanted in 2nd officer shooting in 2 days
Stimulus check argument provokes Indiana shooting that left 4 dead: officials
Illinois has a new reopening plan in the works
Sources -- Chicago Bears, QB Andy Dalton agree to 1-year, $10M deal after Russell Wilson pursuit
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
No flu cases reported at 26 Advocate Aurora Health hospitals
Show More
Fireworks explosion rocks Southern California neighborhood
Chicago indoor skate park teaches confidence to kids
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
Artistic roller skating takes Chicago teen to international stage
Schools weighing whether to seat students closer together
More TOP STORIES News