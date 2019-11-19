'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman ordered to undergo mental fitness exam after latest arrest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marilyn Hartman, who has been arrested and denied bail for trying to bypass security at airports at least 20 times, was ordered to undergo a mental fitness exam Monday by a judge.Hartman, 67, has been in Cook County Jail since October after she was arrested yet again for trying to get through security at O'Hare Airport. A judge ordered her held without bail after her latest arrest.Monday a judge said she must remain in the Cook County Jail with no bail and ordered a behavioral clinical exam.According to a Cook County prosecutor, a TSA agent carrying a photo of Hartman, who is on probation for illegal trespass, spotted her near a security checkpoint in October.Prosecutors said Hartman "passed under partitions at checkpoint 2 into a restricted area" at O'Hare then allegedly snuck past a security checkpoint before a TSA agent caught her. Hartman was asked for ID and "proof of travel," according to prosecutors and she allegedly said she "does not need it" before walking away.According to the Chicago Police Department arrest report, responding CPD officers approached Hartman. She "confirmed her identity verbally and produced an Illinois identification card," according to the report. She was then arrested and charged on Saturday.Hartman has a series of arrests for being at airports and even boarding planes without a ticket.Last year, ABC7 Chicago met with Hartman who was getting treatment and on electronic monitoring at A Safe Haven.We've learned she recently left the facility, but it's unclear where she had been staying.Hartman is due back in court for a status hearing in December.