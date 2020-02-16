Society

Illinois now accepting nominees for volunteer service awards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois officials are accepting nominations for volunteer service awards aimed at highlighting the importance of community service by individuals and businesses.

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service will be taking nominations until Feb. 21.

Volunteer awards will be presented to one person age 18 and younger, one adult ranging from 19 to 54 years old and one senior, who is at least 55 years old.

An awards ceremony will be held on April 21 at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.
