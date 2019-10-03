Service dog missing after rollover crash on I-80/94 near Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A service dog is missing after a rollover crash in Gary Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-80/94 east at the 8.6 mile marker near Grant Street involving two vehicles. Officials said after the crash the service dog fled the scene and may have run onto or near Grant Street.

Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help finding the dog that goes by the name Jack. Jack is described as a small brown and white terrier. He is trained to assist the hearing impaired.

The occupants of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
