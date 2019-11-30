Ex-campaign worker reaches settlement over sexual harassment claims against former Madigan top aide

A former campaign worker has reached a settlement with House Speaker Mike Madigan's political committees over claims of sexual harassment by one of his top aides.
Alaina Hampton accused fellow Madigan aide Kevin Quinn of sexual harassment in 2018.
Quinn was fired over the scandal.
ABC7 Chicago confirmed Hampton reached a $275,000 settlement with four of the speaker's Democratic committees after filing a federal lawsuit.
Hampton released a statement regarding the settlement that read in part:
"Since speaking out publicly nearly two years ago, we have seen positive changes in this State. The legislature has passed sweeping legislation to deal with sexual harassment, which achieves important gains--although there is still more to be done. Others have come forward as well, leading to multiple firings and resignations of abusive men. Lastly, a space has been created for an open and honest dialogue about sexism and abuse in the workplace that I'm confident will continue.
Now more than ever, I know how important it is for women and others in the workplace to live in a society where we address these issues head on without fear of retribution and have in place resources to help victims and survivors heal."
Hampton also accused Madigan's team of blackballing her from other jobs.
