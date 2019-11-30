Ex-campaign worker reaches settlement over sexual harassment claims against former Madigan top aide

A former campaign worker has reached a settlement with House Speaker Mike Madigan's political committees over claims of sexual harassment by one of his top aides.Alaina Hampton accused fellow Madigan aide Kevin Quinn of sexual harassment in 2018.Quinn was fired over the scandal.ABC7 Chicago confirmed Hampton reached a $275,000 settlement with four of the speaker's Democratic committees after filing a federal lawsuit.Hampton released a statement regarding the settlement that read in part:Hampton also accused Madigan's team of blackballing her from other jobs.