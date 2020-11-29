Several cats killed in Morton Grove fire; 1 person hospitalized and historic building deemed uninhabitable

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Several cats were found to have died and one person was hospitalized after a building fire in north suburban Morton Grove Sunday morning.Firefighters responded about 10 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln and Fernald avenues for a reported fire in a "very old historic building," Morton Grove Fire Chief Frank Rodgers said.There were businesses on the first floor and several apartments above.All of the people made it out safely, although one suffered minor injuries, Rodgers said."We got out with ourselves and everything else is just stuff. It's my entire life's worth of stuff, but it's just stuff," building resident Bridget O'Connor said.Some rabbits were rescued, but several cats died in the fire.People will not be able to return to their homes Sunday night; there's too much damage.There's no word on what caused the fire.