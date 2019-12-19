Several charged in recent carjackings in Downers Grove, Warrenville, police say: WATCH LIVE

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people have been charged in connection to three recent carjackings in Downers Grove and Warrenville, authorities said.DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and police leaders in the two west suburban cities announced Thursday that charges have been filed in the multiple carjackings.Berlin, Downers Grove Police Chief Shanon Gillette and Warrenville Police Chief Ray Turano plan to hold a press conference on the filing Thursday afternoon.No other details are known at this time.