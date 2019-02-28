Several found dead inside Joliet home in apparent murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Several people were found dead inside a home in Joliet Wednesday night in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Alexis McAdams
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Several people were found dead inside a home in Joliet Wednesday night in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Police said shots were fired inside of a home in the 500-block of Whitley Avenue just after 10 p.m.

When Joliet police officers entered the home, they said they located "several subjects" deceased inside. Police said it appears at this time to be a murder-suicide.

Investigators have not said how many people were killed and have not yet identified those killed.

Police said there is no danger to the public. The case is still under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicideJoliet
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting NW Side HS student
Trump, Kim summit collapses amid failure to reach deal
Child dies from flu in Chicago as nearly 200 students stay home sick
Chicago Election Results: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle set for mayoral runoff
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with flurries Thursday
Customers say Facebook contractor left them in the dust
VIDEO: 3-year-old girl thrown across room by day care employee
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Show More
Park Forest man rescued after spending 7 hours trapped in own bathroom
4-year-old girl killed, 2 others injured in Aurora townhouse fire
Shedd Aquarium offering interactive experience like no 'otter'
George HW Bush's service dog gets new job
8 cases of mumps reported in McHenry County
More News