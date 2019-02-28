Several people were found dead inside a home in Joliet Wednesday night in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.Police said shots were fired inside of a home in the 500-block of Whitley Avenue just after 10 p.m.When Joliet police officers entered the home, they said they located "several subjects" deceased inside. Police said it appears at this time to be a murder-suicide.Investigators have not said how many people were killed and have not yet identified those killed.Police said there is no danger to the public. The case is still under investigation.