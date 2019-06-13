Several reported injured in South Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a serious crash on the South Side Thursday morning, and several injuries have been reported.

An EMS Plan 1 was called in at about 6:30 a.m. near 87th Street and Jeffery Avenue. The crash involved two vehicles, with one vehicle possible crashing into a bus stop. One car ended up near a tree and another ended up on a basketball court.

Five people have been reportedly transported to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition. Authorities have not confirmed that information.

It is not known what led up to the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calumet heightschicagocrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens fatally shot, police say
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Man attempted to lure 3 girls into Scottsdale home, police say
Boy's godfather blocked from school's 'Donuts for Dads' event
Teen dies, rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl
Teen throws baby in car seat to the ground, blames laced marijuana
South Carolina mom gets arrested after confronting son's bullies at school
Show More
Watch Live: High waves in Lake Michigan; Beach Hazard in effect
Federal hate crime charges filed in black church fires
Same-sex flamingo pair showcase their love at Denver Zoo
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool and windy Thursday, stray shower possible
Defense admits Brendt Christensen killed Yingying Zhang at U of I
More TOP STORIES News