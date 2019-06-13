Several reported injured in South Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a serious crash on the South Side Thursday morning, and several injuries have been reported.
An EMS Plan 1 was called in at about 6:30 a.m. near 87th Street and Jeffery Avenue. The crash involved two vehicles, with one vehicle possible crashing into a bus stop. One car ended up near a tree and another ended up on a basketball court.
Five people have been reportedly transported to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition. Authorities have not confirmed that information.
It is not known what led up to the crash.
