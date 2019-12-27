Several rescued from fire in 3-story North Lawndale apartment building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people had to be rescued from a fire in a three-story North Lawndale apartment building Friday morning.Firefighters responded to the fire at about 4 a.m. near Central Park Avenue and Douglas Boulevard and there was heavy fire in the second floor and spreading to the third floor.Between six and eight people, including, were rescued from the fire and everyone from the building has been accounted for, fire officials said.No one was injured in the fire and a warming bus arrived on the scene for those who have been displaced.The cause of the fire is under investigation.