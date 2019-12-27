Several rescued from fire in 3-story North Lawndale apartment building

Firefighters respond to an apartment building fire in the 1200-block of South Central Park Avenue.

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people had to be rescued from a fire in a three-story North Lawndale apartment building Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 4 a.m. near Central Park Avenue and Douglas Boulevard and there was heavy fire in the second floor and spreading to the third floor.

Between six and eight people, including, were rescued from the fire and everyone from the building has been accounted for, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire and a warming bus arrived on the scene for those who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorth lawndaleapartment firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance images released of suspect in Harvey home invasion, fatal shooting
Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson killed in Orland Hills crash
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses to honor gun violence victims retires
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, slightly cooler Friday
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Show More
Kroger cautions shoppers about fake ad on Facebook
'Peloton husband' gives his girlfriend exercise bike
'Hello, Dolly!' composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
Legal weed poses challenge for companies with zero tolerance policies
NYPD locates juvenile for questioning in Tessa Majors murder
More TOP STORIES News