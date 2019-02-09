Several storefronts damaged in South Side fire

STILL & BOX ALARM LOCATED AT 207 E 71ST ST. STRUCK OUT ON THE ORDERS OF 225. No injury’s. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 10, 2019

Streem Notify Message Duty: The Still and Box Alarm 207 E 71st st. All company’s working no injury’s. pic.twitter.com/ST4NZriytr — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 10, 2019

Several storefronts were damaged in a fire Saturday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.Firefighters were called at 8 p.m. for a fire in the 200 block of 71st Street, according to Chicago Fire Dept. Cmdr. Frank Velez.The fire was put out by 9:20 p.m. and no one was injured or displaced, Velez said. Three storefronts were damaged, two of them severely.The cause and origin of the fire were still under investigation.