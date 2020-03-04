Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Tips to stay safe during dangerous storms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The first week of March is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois. Tornadoes have happened this early in the year in our area, so it's important to be prepared.Just three years ago, a deadly EF-4 tornado struck from Naplate to Ottawa in late February.While severe weather can happen at any time of the year, some of the most violent tornadoes to strike our area have occurred in late March and early April.The National Weather Service in Romeoville issues Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings for our area.According to NWS, the best way to stay safe during severe weather is to have a simple plan and be alert to the threat of dangerous storms."Be weather aware," said Mike Bardou, of the National Weather Service. "Is there a threat, when is the threat most favored, and what are you going to be doing at that time and where is your safe place to be."By being weather aware, you can avoid driving when the threat of severe weather is at its greatest and by having a plan, you can avoid any confusion once the threat has passed.Pick a safe spot in an interior room that's away from windows and in the lowest level of your home. Make sure you have a way to get in touch with loved ones - texting works best. Designate a meet-up spot once the storm has passed and make sure everyone knows where it is.