Chicago shooting: Man shot in Seward Park on Near North Side, police say

A man was hurt in a Seward Park, Chicago shooting in the 300 block of West Elm Street on the Near North Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO -- A man was wounded in a shooting at Seward Park in the Near North Side Monday night.

The man, 39, was in the park about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West Elm Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Is nothing sacred? 3 hurt in drive-by shooting at teen's Bronzeville funeral, Chicago police say

He was shot in the leg and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

RELATED | Chicago police shooting: Armed teen shot while trying to flee from officers, COPA says

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)