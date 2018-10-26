Sex offender charged with breaking into Wicker Park home, stabbing woman

Lester Johsnon (Chicago Police Department)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A west suburban man previously convicted of sexual assault was charged Thursday with breaking into the home of a 24-year-old woman earlier this year in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Lester Johnson, 53, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. at his home in Broadview after police identified him as the suspect who broke into a home in the 1300 block of North Bell Avenue on the Northwest Side and stabbed a young woman in her leg, according to Chicago police.

Johnson is charged with felony counts of a home invasion that caused injury and failure to register as a sex offender police said. He also faces misdemeanor counts of violating an order of protection and telephone harassment.

He was denied bail during a hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Johnson is a registered sex offender in the state of Illinois, according to state records. He was convicted of the aggravated sexual assault of a 28-year-old about two decades ago in Champaign County.

At 12:54 a.m. on May 28, 2018, Johnson allegedly broke into the Wicker Park home with a knife and attacked the 24-year-old, police said. The woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

According to Chicago police records, Johnson was arrested in July and charged with driving on a suspended license in the 2800 block of North Kolmar Avenue on the Northwest Side Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

Johnson's next court appearance on the charges was scheduled for Nov. 15.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultsex offenderbreak-instabbingChicagoWicker Park
Top Stories
Cesar Sayoc arrested in Florida as suspect in pipe bomb scare
Pipe bomb suspect apparently threatened Rep. Gutierrez on social media
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Lisa Madigan: Rauner's office hid health dangers of Willowbrook Sterigenics plant for months
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Vernon Hills soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault of teen boy
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Ex-priest steals $330K from 96-year-old survivor of Nazi prison camp
Show More
2 Pritzker campaign staffers fired for charcoal mask social media post
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with patchy, light rain
Centro Romero founder reflects on immigrant experience as migrant caravan heads north
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
More News