4 men arrested in McHenry County sex trafficking sting as part of nationwide crackdown

MCHENRY, Ill. -- Four men have been arrested in McHenry County in an undercover sex trafficking sting.

The men were each charged with soliciting a sex act in Crystal Lake, the McHenry County state's attorney's office said Friday in a statement.

The undercover sting operation was part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative, spearheaded by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart in 2011.

The arrests in Crystal Lake include:
Lawrence Allen of Algonquin;
Jeffrey Fuka of Algonquin;
Christopher Rios of Elgin; and
Mahirul Chowdhury of Arlington Heights

In all, 451 people were arrested by 22 law enforcement agencies across the county, the state's attorney's office said.

Earlier this week, the Cook County sheriff's said it arrested 157 people and the Lake County sheriff's office announced 14 arrests in their own undercover sex trafficking stings.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mchenry countymchenrylake countycook countyarrestundercoversex trafficking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash
Store clerk critically injured in Park Manor shooting, robbery
Chicago couple who tested positive for coronavirus released from hospital
CPD meets with CTA about uptick in violent crime on trains, buses
Rosemont red light camera makes millions; some drivers say it's a trap
LPHS local council makes demands amid tension over removed administrators
Hot pot like a pro at Mrs. Gu in Chinatown
Show More
The movies that could win Oscars 2020 best picture
Feds say 'White Rabbit' militia group planned multi-state terror
Chicago Auto Show 2020: New cars, features at McCormick Place
Man accused of wearing coronavirus sign while damaging merchandise at Joliet Walmart charged
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
More TOP STORIES News