4 men arrested in McHenry County sex trafficking sting as part of nationwide crackdown

MCHENRY, Ill. -- Four men have been arrested in McHenry County in an undercover sex trafficking sting.The men were each charged with soliciting a sex act in Crystal Lake, the McHenry County state's attorney's office said Friday in a statement.The undercover sting operation was part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative, spearheaded by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart in 2011.Lawrence Allen of Algonquin;Jeffrey Fuka of Algonquin;Christopher Rios of Elgin; andMahirul Chowdhury of Arlington HeightsIn all, 451 people were arrested by 22 law enforcement agencies across the county, the state's attorney's office said.Earlier this week, the Cook County sheriff's said it arrested 157 people and the Lake County sheriff's office announced 14 arrests in their own undercover sex trafficking stings.