Woman sexually assaulted in the Loop: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A woman who was found early Friday in the hallway of a Loop building had been sexually assaulted.

The 28-year-old woman was found in a hallway, asleep, in 100 block of East Wacker Drive at about 12:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

She told the person who woke her up that she was suffering from abdominal pain and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Area 3 detectives are investigating but no arrests have been made.

