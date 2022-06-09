father charged

Oak Lawn man charged with murder after 8-week-old baby dies from child abuse injuries, police say

Hospital staff told police the child was initially seen on May 27 with what was thought to be stomach illness, dehydration
OAK LAWN, Ill. -- An Oak Lawn man faces murder charges after shaking and slamming his 8-week-old daughter, resulting in her death, officials said.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday morning determined the infant died of injuries due to child abuse. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to Oak Lawn police.

Edward Janiszewski has been charged with first-degree murder, police announced Wednesday evening. Janiszewski was initially charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a child.

Officers responded to a report of an infant with severe head and brain trauma on June 2, at Hope Children's Hospital.

Staff told police the child was initially brought in on May 27 with what was thought to be a stomach illness and dehydration, police said.

The child was brought back to the hospital unresponsive on May 30. Staff diagnosed the child with brain trauma consistent with the baby being shaken, police said.

SEE ALSO | 4-month-old girl found unresponsive in bed rushed to hospital, dies, Chicago police say

The infant was pronounced dead Sunday at the hospital, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Detectives questioned Janiszewski following her death and he admitted to detectives that he shook the infant and slammed her head on a cushion in the early morning hours of May 30, police.

He appeared in court Saturday for charges of aggravated battery and posted bail, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for the latest first-degree murder charges.

