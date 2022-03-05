Chicago's Old St. Pat's church celebrates namesake holiday with 'Shamrock'n the Block' party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Old St. Pat's Church in Chicago's West Loop is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a green-themed block party.
Sponsored by Guinness and Aer Lingus, the event will be held on Parade Day, Saturday, March 12 from 12pm-6:30pm.
There will be tents and a heated outdoor beer garden with music, food, drinks, and Irish dancers can be enjoyed by all at the corner of Adams & Des Plaines.
"Old St. Pat's is a vibrant community that is full of traditions and we are excited to be creating new ones with the Shamrock'n The Block street festival. Old St. Pat's has over a 175 year history woven into the people and fabric of Chicago. This new event gives our community, neighbors and Chicagoans another reason to gather and celebrate in our great city," said Sheila Greifhahn, Director of Special Events, Old St. Patrick's.
All-inclusive ticket includes beer, seltzers, wine & soda, one meal, live entertainment, wee one's activities and a commemorative cup for $50. General admission includes entry, live entertainment, Wee One's activities and option to purchase food and beverage for $10. (at the door $60 for all inclusive; $15 for general admission).
Kids 6-10 are $5 and 5 and under are FREE - includes entry, one kids meal, and Wee One's kids activities and Shamrock'n Craft Pack.
