St. Patrick's Day

Chicago's Old St. Pat's church celebrates namesake holiday with 'Shamrock'n the Block' party

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade is March 12
By Tyra Whitney
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Old St. Pat's Church in Chicago's West Loop is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a green-themed block party.

Sponsored by Guinness and Aer Lingus, the event will be held on Parade Day, Saturday, March 12 from 12pm-6:30pm.

There will be tents and a heated outdoor beer garden with music, food, drinks, and Irish dancers can be enjoyed by all at the corner of Adams & Des Plaines.

"Old St. Pat's is a vibrant community that is full of traditions and we are excited to be creating new ones with the Shamrock'n The Block street festival. Old St. Pat's has over a 175 year history woven into the people and fabric of Chicago. This new event gives our community, neighbors and Chicagoans another reason to gather and celebrate in our great city," said Sheila Greifhahn, Director of Special Events, Old St. Patrick's.

All-inclusive ticket includes beer, seltzers, wine & soda, one meal, live entertainment, wee one's activities and a commemorative cup for $50. General admission includes entry, live entertainment, Wee One's activities and option to purchase food and beverage for $10. (at the door $60 for all inclusive; $15 for general admission).

Kids 6-10 are $5 and 5 and under are FREE - includes entry, one kids meal, and Wee One's kids activities and Shamrock'n Craft Pack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowest loopst. patrick's dayparadecatholic churchchurch
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Chicago Plumbers Local 130 holds annual corned beef and cabbage dinner
'Dancing Grannies' preparing for comeback after parade attack
Trinity Irish Dance Company returns to the stage
Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade queen crowned
TOP STORIES
2 charged in crime spree, murder of father putting up Christmas lights
Ukraine officials: Evacuation stopped, Russia not observing ceasefire
Wheaton crash leaves at least 1 dead
Bucktown, Wicker Park weed shops struck by thieves: CPD
Stanford University star soccer player's parents reveal cause of death
Chicago girl dies after being shot on 12th birthday
Chicago man charged in woman's murder outside Midlothian bar
Show More
2 CPD officers shot in 'ambush' at West Side hot dog stand
Rosemont fundraiser supports officers killed, wounded in line of duty
Man shot, dog killed on early morning walk in Edgewater: CPD
Ind. teacher arrested after hitting student, getting early retirement
Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob
More TOP STORIES News