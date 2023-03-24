WATCH LIVE

Decorated American Galen Rupp distance runner talks 2023 Shamrock Shuffle

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Friday, March 24, 2023 1:54PM
Chicago Marathon champ Galen Rupp supporting Shamrock Shuffle
Thousands of runners will hit the pavement for this year's Shamrock Shuffle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of runners will hit the pavement for this year's Shamrock Shuffle this weekend.

As of Friday morning, the city of Chicago has placed barricades up around for this Sunday's big eight-K race and two-Mile Walk.

Galen Rupp joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the Shamrock Shuffle. Rupp has competed in the race in the past. Rupp is a four-time Olympian (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020), two-time Olympic Medalist (1 silver, 1 bronze) and 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Champion. For more information on the weekend race, click here.

