Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer

NEW YORK -- Actress Shannen Doherty revealed on ABC's "Good Morning America" that her cancer has returned.

"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I'm stage 4," Doherty told ABC News' Amy Robach in an interview that aired Tuesday. "So my cancer came back, and that's why I'm here...I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

In the interview, the 48-year-old opened up about her breast cancer's recurrence and how she's coping with it.

"I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do," she said.

Since her initial breast cancer diagnosis in March 2015, the actress of popular hit shows like "Charmed" and "90210" has always been candid about her disease.

This time around, Doherty decided to keep the news to herself despite the diagnosis.

"I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted. I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic," Doherty said. "I want people to know from me, I just didn't want them to know yet."

She explains why in the full interview, which you can find on goodmorningamerica.com.
