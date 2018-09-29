SAN DIEGO, Calif. --A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning after being attacked by a shark at a beach in San Diego County, officials said.
Encinitas lifeguards and sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the incident at Beacon's Beach.
The 13-year-old victim, whose name was not disclosed, suffered multiple shark bites and was transported to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, according to a spokesperson for the medical center.
Officials with the city of Encinitas' Marine Safety department discussed the attack at a morning press conference.
Officials said the shark was seen in the water by bystanders, and may have been around 11-feet long.
The beach will be closed for 48 hours.