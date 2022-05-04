'Shark Tank' cast member to host free webinar for National Small Business Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first week of May is National Small Business Week.
The focus for the week honors those who bring new ideas to life and grow the economy.
Organizers of the week celebrate the critical contribution that entrepreneurs and small business owners make to the economy.
"Shark Tank's" Barbara Corcoran is partnering with AT&T to offer advice for small business entrepreneurs during her webinar series, "Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran."
She joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about what her webinar will include.
The first series of the webinar will take place on May 11.
