'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran's brother died in the Dominican Republic

Businesswoman and "Shark Tank" personality Barbara Corcoran said she is "overwhelmed with sadness" over the loss of both her brother and all of the others who have died in the Dominican Republic in recent months.

WATCH: Mysterious deaths of 6 Americans in Dominican Republic
EMBED More News Videos

Mysterious deaths of 6 Americans on vacation: TIMELINE



Her brother, John, died in his hotel room in the Dominican Republic in April, Corcoran said in a statement Thursday.

"He loved the DR and vacationed there frequently. My brother had an existing heart condition and we believe he died of natural causes, but you're still never ready for the death of a loved one," Corcoran said in a post on Instagram.

Corcoran and John were from a family with 10 children, a childhood the TV personality lauded on her social media before her brother's death.

Seven deaths of tourists in the Dominican Republic recently have raised the concern of many. But Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia said the country is safe for travel.

WATCH: Pennsylvania woman dies in Dominican Republic days before Maryland couple
EMBED More News Videos

Pa. woman died in Dominican Republic days before Maryland couple.. Bob Brooks has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on June 5, 2019.



"These cases are very regrettable, but isolated," he said in a statement. "Investigation into them is a top priority for us and for the National Police. We are asking them to deploy all resources to help provide answers as quickly as possible."

Corcoran also mourned the loss of the other tourists who died.

"I'm overwhelmed with sadness for the lost lives in the DR and my thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Thank you for all your thoughts and good wishes. I appreciate your love and kindness," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltouristmysterious deathu.s. & worldtourismshark tank
RELATED
11 American deaths in Dominican Republic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News