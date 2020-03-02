'American Idol' recap: Watch must-see moments, audition videos from Week 3

"American Idol" history was made this week as a contestant walked in off the street to audition! Here's that and other must-see moments from Week 3.Kimmy Gabriela convinces Luke Bryan from the first note, and Katy Perry tells her she is "Top 10 material" after Kimmy sings in both English and Spanish.Shawn Camp's fiancée Lauren Mascitti auditions for "American Idol" with "one of the most authentic" performances of the season. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have all the feels after this original song!"Country Fried" podcast host Ryan Harmon gets advice from Bobby Bones as he prepares to audition for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. SHOE-WEE it was a real good time!Courtney Timmons walks in off of the street to audition for "American Idol." She brings Ryan Seacrest to tears, but will her audition of "Rise Up" by Andra Day be enough to convince Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan?Lionel Richie tells viral sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith that she has a voice and talent beyond her years. Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are left in awe after her audition of "What About Us" by P!nk.After DeWayne Crocker Jr. sings his rendition of "Don't Worry Be Happy," his great-grandmother dances with Lionel Richie in six-inch heels. Will this lovely "Lady" convince Lionel, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to send DeWayne to Hollywood?Dillon James gives a mysterious performance of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan. Katy Perry calls him a "country Post Malone." Will Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie agree?Geena has been a fan of Katy Perry since she was a kid and now she's auditioning in front of her hero! Will her nerves get the best of her before she sings an original song?Not THAT Jared Leto... This Californian Yodeler breaks the ice with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Will his name be too much of a distraction for a golden ticket to Hollywood?Shannon Gibbons overcomes depression and delivers an audition of "I'd Rather Go Blind" by Etta James that Katy Perry and Luke Bryan call "the new standard."After losing her sister to a car crash, Genavieve Linkowski returns to the "American Idol" stage and brings Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to tears.