localish

SF's SHE-Boutique supports trans women with curated shopping experience

By Janel Andronico
EMBED <>More Videos

Shop trendy fashion for free at trans-led 'SHE-Boutique'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Visitors to San Francisco's trans woman-led SHE-Boutique enter the trendy spot for the free fashion finds and stay for the supportive, friendly environment.

Part of San Francisco Community Health Center (SFCHC), this one-stop shop for clothing and community building offers trans visitors an opportunity to pick up an array of fashion staples, shoes, accessories, and beauty products.

"It's shopping in a good place, safe environment," said visitor Katrina. "And you get to see your friends."

"You don't have to pay anything, and it's given by the community," added visitor Glenda.

SHE-Boutique creator and SFCHC case manager Khilynn Fowler said that the idea for the shop originated from her desire to develop a safe space for trans women to receive complete care.

"Being transgender and coming from a transgender community, it's not easy," began Fowler. "I'm here to help assist you, guide you along the way. Whatever your affirming care looks like."

SHE-Boutique is open every second Thursday of the month for all clients of San Francisco Community Health Center.

"In order to access the SHE-Boutique, you have to be current on your medical records, make sure that you're up to date on everything," said Fowler. "When you look good, you feel good. That's the rocket to get you absolutely into our doors, so we can provide you the best care that we have."

For more information about SHE-Boutique, visit here.

Go here for more information about the San Francisco Community Health Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscolgbtq+kgolgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridelgbtlocalish
LOCALISH
Cheesesteak Madness Episode 3: Best cheesesteak in Delco
Juneteenth food traditions
Shop trendy fashion for free at trans-led 'SHE-Boutique'
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Best cheesesteak in the region is ...
TOP STORIES
Chicago sued owner of home where mass shooting took place, seeking security
Man critically hurt in Gold Coast shooting during attempted carjacking: CPD
Glen Ellyn homeowners battle insurance over $300K water damage claim
Evacuation order lifted after Rockton Chemtool fire
These communities remain at risk for dangerous COVID variants
FBI increases reward for info on suspect in Jaslyn Adams' Chicago shooting death
'Cave Syndrome': What is it and how to combat it
Show More
Teen gets 3rd shot after expired vaccine dose
Grandfather with Alzheimer's gives Navy-bound grandson's 1st salute
IL vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships
Bears submit bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse property
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
More TOP STORIES News