Shedd Aquarium cleaning up Chicago beaches as part of 'Action Days'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a clean-up effort happening at 12th Street Beach in Chicago Wednesday.It's part of the Shedd Aquarium's "Shedd Action Day."Edward Warden, a conservation action coordinator at the Shedd, joined ABC7 to talk about the ongoing effort to clean up Chicago's beaches. Warden also talked about things people can do every day to help Chicago's beaches.You can sign up at SheddAquarium.org/actiondays The Shedd Aquarium is free to visit for Illinois residents on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. For more information, visit the Shedd's website.